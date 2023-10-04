Cardiologists in the headlines: 8 updates to know

Here are cardiologists in the news on whom Becker's has reported since Sept. 12:

2. From treating heart disease at home with wearable devices to utilizing artificial intelligence and advanced procedures, cardiology leaders say there are a number of possibilities to look forward to in the next 50 years. Eight leaders weighed in on their vision of cardiology in 2073.

3. Peter Rentrop, MD, reached an agreement with the U.S. attorney's office to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Dr. Rentrop will pay $6.5 million, relinquish ownership of his New York City cardiology practice and be prohibited from receiving payments from federal healthcare programs.

4. Jonathan Weinsaft, MD, has accomplished a great deal in his 20-year career and in leadership, but he told Becker's he is a clinical cardiologist at his heart and soul. Dr. Weinsaft shared how Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City are working to deliver quality care across all their centers.

5. Interventional cardiologist Hadi Elias, MD, joined the Thibodaux Regional Health System. Dr. Elias is also a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American College of Cardiology.

6. David Becker, MD, a longtime cardiologist with Philadelphia-based Chestnut Hill Hospital who was known for popularizing the Mediterranean diet, died at age 66.

7. Saum Sutaria, MD, a cardiologist and CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, earns $11 million annually, according to the AFL-CIO, making him one of the highest-paid executives in healthcare.

8. Three cardiologists recently joined Becker's to share the advice they would give their younger selves.