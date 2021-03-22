7 updates on cardiology and ASCs in 2021

Here are seven updates on cardiology in the ASC space since January:

1. Interventional cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, completed the first outpatient procedure at Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South's new ASC.

2. Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on an $8.5 million cardiovascular center of excellence Jan. 7.

3. The American College of Cardiology created a pathway to discharge patients who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention on the same day.

4. Satjit Bhusri, MD, opened Upper East Side Cardiology in New York City, focused on creating treatment plans for patients around several cardiovascular services.

5. Hill-Rom Holdings reached a deal to acquire Bardy Diagnostics and will accelerate its expansion into the ambulatory cardiac monitoring space.

6. Orangeburg-based South Carolina Surgical performs transcarotid artery revascularization procedures as an alternative to traditional stroke care.

7. Springfield, Ill.-based Prairie Cardiovascular opened a clinic in Edwardsville, Ill., in a new building that also houses HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Elizabeth's Outpatient Therapy.

More articles on ASCs:

7 developments in outpatient spine surgery in 2021

10 things you need to know about AmSurg in 2021

Former Iowa ASC surgeon surrenders medical license: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.