Louisiana cardiology ASC completes 1st procedure

Interventional cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, completed the first outpatient procedure at Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South's new ASC, Vascular Disease Management reported Jan. 5.

The cardiology-focused ASC in Gray, La., is the first of its kind in the region.

The center has two catheterization laboratories and an attached cardiovascular clinic for follow-up care.

Dr. Walker founded Cardiovascular Institute of the South in 1983. He said, "It has been my life's mission to return home to South Louisiana to establish a world-class cardiovascular program for our area."



He called the surgery center the latest milestone in that mission.

The center anticipates completing 10 procedures during its first operational week.

