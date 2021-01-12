ACC creates pathway for same-day discharge for percutaneous coronary intervention patients

The American College of Cardiology created a pathway to discharge patients who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention on the same day, CardiologyAdvisor reported Jan. 11.

Some research has suggested overnight monitoring can be avoided in some patients who have undergone PCI stems, yet there is some reserve around discharging those patients on the same day.

The pathway is for patients who underwent elective PCI. ACC primarily endorses the 2015 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association/Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention updates on primary PCI for patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction.

The guideline is available here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.