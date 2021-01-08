Texas health system breaks ground on $8.5M cardiovascular center

Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on an $8.5 million cardiovascular center of excellence Jan. 7, the Longview News-Journal reports.

The facility will be 21,500 square feet. It will feature clinical offices and cardiac heart services.

Developers project the facility will take eight months to build.

The hospital's 12 cardiac specialists will staff the facility.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.