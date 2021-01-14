Physician opens New York City cardiology practice

Satjit Bhusri, MD, opened Upper East Side Cardiology in New York City, focused on creating treatment plans for patients around several cardiovascular services, according to a Jan. 12 release.

Dr. Bhusri has nearly 15 years of experience. He completed his medical training at New York City-based Lenox Hill Hospital and is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

He notably suffered from cardiac shock in 2015 and was hospitalized for a month but eventually beat the disease. He now shares the experience with his patients in the hope of helping them become more mindful and healthy, according to the press release.

