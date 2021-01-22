$375M acquisition will accelerate cardiac remote monitoring efforts in ambulatory space

Hill-Rom Holdings reached a deal to acquire Bardy Diagnostics and will accelerate its expansion into the ambulatory cardiac monitoring space, the company announced Jan. 21.

The acquisition could close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to Federal Trade Commission approval. Hill-Rom is acquiring Bardy Diagnostics for its advanced diagnostic cardiology platform.

Hill-Rom will pay $375 million in cash, plus future payments after reaching certain commercial milestones. Hill-Rom will also acquire Bardy's net operating losses that are around $20 million.

Bardy Diagnostics, a digital health provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies, was formed in 2013.

