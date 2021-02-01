South Carolina surgery center performs cardiology procedure

Orangeburg-based South Carolina Surgical performs transcarotid artery revascularization procedures as an alternative to traditional stroke care, The Times and Democrat reported Jan. 31.

Dion Franga, MD, a general surgeon at the center, said the state sits in "the stroke belt," and that his center complements the efforts of Orangeburg-based Regional Medical Center.

The TCAR procedure is a combination of open surgery and stenting. It treats carotid artery disease and helps prevent future strokes.

South Carolina Surgical performs vascular, general, endoscopic and cosmetic surgery.

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.