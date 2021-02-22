Illinois cardiovascular practice expands

Springfield, Ill.-based Prairie Cardiovascular opened a clinic in Edwardsville, Ill., in a new building that also houses HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Elizabeth's Outpatient Therapy, the Edwardsville Intelligencer reported Feb. 22.

Cardiologists Frederick Ochieng, MD, and Lincoln Shenje, MD, PhD, will see patients at the new clinic assisted by physician assistant Rebecca Riepshoff.

The practice will provide consultations and postoperative care, and can recommend patients undergo surgical procedures as well.

Prairie has a network of more than 70 cardiologists and 50 advanced practice providers who see patients throughout 50 locations in Illinois.

