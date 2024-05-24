4 cardiology groups changing hands

Here are four cardiology-focused practices and groups that have been acquired in 2024, as reported by Becker's since Feb. 7:

1. Private-equity backed Cardiovascular Associates of America acquired Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Atria Heart.

2. Heart & Vascular Partners, a Deerfield, Ill.-based management services company, formed a strategic partnership with St. Louis Heart & Vascular.

3. Private equity company WindRose Health Investors acquired Houston-based CardioOne.

4. Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical added cardiology services through the acquisition of Cardiology Associates of Northern New York, now known as Samaritan Cardiology.