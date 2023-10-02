2 new cardiology partnerships in September

Here are two new cardiology partnerships formed in September, reported by Becker's since Sept. 14:

1. The American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America, the Heart Rhythm Society, and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions have come together to create a new board for cardiovascular medicine. The new board would be independent of the American Board of Internal Medicine, which currently handles the cardiology certification process.

2. Orlando, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America added Daytona (Fla.) Heart Group to its physician alliance. Daytona Heart Group is the largest cardiology care provider in Volusia County, with six offices across Florida.