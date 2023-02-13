2 data companies collaborate on cardiovascular care

Healthcare data provider Veradigm and data privacy leader HealthVerity have entered a collaboration for research and patient care for patients with cardiovascular disease.

The collaboration will make Veradigm's cardiovascular data interoperable with patient data from HealthVerity, according to a Feb. 13 news release from Veradigm.

HealthVerity allows patient data to be exchanged in various use cases in a HIPAA-compliant manner. Through the collaboration, Veradigm will have access to healthcare data to advance analytics and treatment for prevalent heart conditions, the release said.

Veradigm's registry has more than 102 million data records comprising 4,000 office locations. Its metabolic registry is the first clinical ambulatory registry aimed at tracking cardiometabolic care nationwide, according to the release.

The partnership will be designed to give cardiologists access to more accurate patient matching and identity resolution technology.