11 cardiology updates in May

Here are 11 cardiology updates Becker's has reported on in May:

Springfield, Ore.-based PeaceHealth Medical Center at RiverBend plans to permanently close its pediatric cardiology clinic on July 21. Philip Blair, CEO of Surgery Center Services of America, spoke with Becker's about ASC companies' biggest growth focus and why cardiology is so important for ASCs. Although the mean annual wage among all cardiologists is $421,330, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has received a multimillion dollar gift from the Topolewski family to advance pediatric heart valve research through the Topolewski Pediatric Heart Valve Center and establish an endowed chair in pediatric cardiology. Cardiology procedures are continuing to migrate to the ASC setting. US Heart and Vascular has partnered with Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates, a Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice. HonorHealth broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz., as part of a $60 million expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. Individuals in their 20s and 30s with mental disorders face a higher risk of having a heart attack or stroke. As the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and illness continues to grow in the U.S., so does the demand for cardiovascular care. It is estimated that the U.S. cardiovascular market size sits around $50 billion. US Heart & Vascular partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare investment firm Rubicon Founders to expand USHV's capabilities. Cardiology is the fastest-growing ASC specialty.