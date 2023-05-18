Children's Hospital of Philadelphia receives millions to advance pediatric heart valve research

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has received a multimillion dollar gift from the Topolewski family to advance pediatric heart valve research through the Topolewski Pediatric Heart Valve Center and establish an endowed chair in pediatric cardiology.

The valve center focuses on developing new strategies and pathways for clinical care based on the patient, according to a May 18 news release. The center uses a multidisciplinary approach and includes cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, scientists, researchers, and experts in interventional cardiology and cardiac imaging.

Matthew Jolley, MD, has been named the inaugural Topolewski Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology through the family's gift. Dr. Jolley is a cardiologist and anesthesiologist who studies and develops 3D imaging for newborn and infant atrioventricular valves.