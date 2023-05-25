PeaceHealth to shutter RiverBend pediatric cardiology clinic, eliminate 69 jobs

Springfield, Ore.-based PeaceHealth Medical Center at RiverBend plans to permanently close its pediatric cardiology clinic on July 21, according to a May 24 report from public radio station KLCC.

The hospital's administration gave employees a 90-day notice to transition care for their patients.

Pediatric cardiologist Misty Carlson, MD, and her partner treat about 200 children and teens at the clinic monthly.

"There's no other pediatric cardiology clinic either in Lane County or even the surrounding counties like Douglas or Coos or Linn-Benton," Dr. Carlson told KLCC. "We're really the only pediatric cardiologists that serve that area. So, if any of our patients need care, because we're not here, they're probably most likely going to travel to Portland."

Hospital officials told KLCC that they are "actively responding to challenges faced by healthcare organizations across the United States. As always, we are also adjusting operations and services to reflect changes in our communities and ensure we are being responsible to our healing mission into the future."

The Vacouver, Wash.-based health system will also shutter Springfield's sleep clinic and the Eugene, Ore.-based optometry clinic. The closings will eliminate 69 job positions in the PeaceHealth Oregon network, according to the report.