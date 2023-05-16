HonorHealth breaks ground on cardiovascular ASC

HonorHealth has broken ground on a cardiovascular ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz., as part of a $60 million expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, according to a May 16 report from the Daily Independent.

The two-phase project will occur over a period of two years, with the entire thing expected to be completed in 2025.

The first construction phase will include the cardiovascular ASC, a new lobby entrance and a conference room, while the second will include a cardiac intensive unit.