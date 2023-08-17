Cardiologists practicing in Lafayette, La., earn an average of $613,553 a year — $106,553 more than the national average, according to data from Medscape.

The average annual salary among cardiologists in the U.S. is $507,000; however that figure varies depending on where they practice.

Here are the 10 highest-paying cities for cardiologists with all years of experience in any practice setting:

1. Lafayette, La. ($613,553)

2. Davenport, Iowa ($589,169)

3. Tyler, Texas ($587,540)

4. Evansville, Ind. ($587,285)

5. Wichita, Kan. ($572,214)

6. South Bend, Ind. ($556,948)

7. Oklahoma City ($556,749)

8. Dayton, Ohio ($554,901)

9. Macon, Ga. ($551,285)

10. Little Rock, Ark. ($548,033)