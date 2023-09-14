10 best cardiac surgery specialty hospitals in the world: 2024

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., is the best specialty hospital in the world for cardiac surgery, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to rank the world's best specialized hospitals. The ranking includes the top 150 hospitals for cardiac surgery.

Here are the 10 best cardiac surgery specialty hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute

3. Massachusetts General Hospital's Corrigan Minehan Heart Center (Boston)

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

6. Deutsches Herzzentrum der Charité (Berlin)

7. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

8. Herzzentrum Leipzig (Leipzig, Germany)

9. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

10. AP-HP Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)