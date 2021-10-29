These 12 states have CON laws that don't restrict ASCs

Becker's ASC Review recently compiled data ranking all 50 states by ASC per capita, explored reasons why the bottom 15 have so few ASCs, and identified three states primed for new ASC growth based on key metrics.

What became clear is that of all the metrics we observed, the presence of certificate of need laws was the strongest correlation to how well-served a state is for ambulatory surgery.

New information presented here only strengthens that correlation.

CON laws are present in 35 states, though specifics vary. Some states —12, in fact — have laws that don't regulate ASCs, which means that only 23 states, plus the District of Columbia, require ASCs to apply for a CON, while 27 states do not.

Of the 35 states with CON requirements, the 12 that don't regulate ASCs tend to have more ASCs per capita. Mean per-capita ASC rates underscore the disparity.

States that require ASCs to apply for a CON have, on average, 1.57 ASCs per 100,000 residents. States with CON laws that don't regulate ASCs have an average of 1.86 per 100,000 residents, while those with no CON law have an average of 1.96 ASCs per 100,000 residents. 

Below are all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by per-capita ASC rate. 

Note: Blue highlight denotes that a state has no CON law. Green denotes states with CON laws that do not regulate ASCs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Rank

State

No. of ASCs

Population

People per ASC

ASCs per
(100k) capita

1

Maryland

342

6,177,224

18,062

5.54

2

Georgia

368

10,711,908

29,108

3.44

3

Wyoming

18

576,851

32,047

3.12

4

Idaho

55

1,839,106

33,438

2.99

5

New Jersey

259

9,288,994

35,865

2.79

6

Arizona

191

7,151,502

37,442

2.67

7

Mississippi

77

2,961,279

38,458

2.60

8

Nebraska

51

1,961,504

38,461

2.60

9

Nevada

80

3,104,614

38,808

2.58

10

Alaska

18

733,391

40,744

2.45

11

Washington

187

7,705,281

41,205

2.43

12

Colorado

134

5,773,714

43,087

2.32

13

Arkansas

69

3,011,524

43,645

2.29

14

Kansas

67

2,937,880

43,849

2.28

15

Delaware

22

989,948

44,998

2.22

16

Oregon

90

4,237,256

47,081

2.12

17

Florida

457

21,538,187

47,130

2.12

18

California

817

39,538,223

48,394

2.07

19

Tennessee

138

6,910,840

50,079

2.00

20

New Hampshire

27

1,377,529

51,020

1.96

21

Pennsylvania

248

13,002,700

52,430

1.91

22

Indiana

129

6,785,528

52,601

1.90

23

Louisiana

86

4,657,757

54,160

1.85

24

Montana

19

1,084,225

57,064

1.75

25

South Dakota

15

886,667

59,111

1.69

26

North Dakota

13

779,094

59,930

1.67

27

Missouri

102

6,154,913

60,342

1.66

28

Ohio

195

11,799,448

60,510

1.65

29

Texas

442

29,145,505

65,940

1.52

30

Hawaii

22

1,455,271

66,149

1.51

31

Connecticut

53

3,605,944

68,037

1.47

32

Wisconsin

85

5,893,718

69,338

1.44

33

Minnesota

81

5,706,494

70,451

1.42

34

Utah

45

3,271,616

72,703

1.38

35

South Carolina

70

5,118,425

73,120

1.37

36

North Carolina

129

10,439,388

80,925

1.24

37

Rhode Island

13

1,097,379

84,414

1.18

38

Maine

15

1,362,359

90,824

1.10

39

Michigan

106

10,077,331

95,069

1.05

40

Illinois

131

12,812,508

97,805

1.02

41

Oklahoma

40

3,959,353

98,984

1.01

42

New Mexico

20

2,117,522

105,876

0.94

43

Iowa

29

3,190,369

110,013

0.91

44

Alabama

41

5,024,279

122,543

0.82

45

Kentucky

35

4,505,836

128,738

0.78

46

Massachusetts

54

7,029,917

130,184

0.77

47

New York

147

20,201,249

137,423

0.73

48

Virginia

61

8,631,393

141,498

0.71

49

West Virginia

8

1,793,716

224,215

0.45

50

District of Columbia

3

689,545

229,848

0.44

51

Vermont

2

643,077

321,539

0.31

