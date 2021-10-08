First-ever ranking of all 50 states by ASC per capita

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, and the national population is growing overall while state populations continue to shift.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on recently-released 2020 Census data and CMS figures from March 2021.

Maryland continues to lead the pack with 5.54 ASCs per 100,000 people, while 10 states have less than one.

Every state, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by populational ASC metrics, in a data set that exists nowhere else:

Rank State* No. of ASCs Population People per ASC ASCs per (100k) capita 1 Maryland 342 6,177,224 18,062 5.54 2 Georgia 368 10,711,908 29,108 3.44 3 Wyoming 18 576,851 32,047 3.12 4 Idaho 55 1,839,106 33,438 2.99 5 New Jersey 259 9,288,994 35,865 2.79 6 Arizona 191 7,151,502 37,442 2.67 7 Mississippi 77 2,961,279 38,458 2.60 8 Nebraska 51 1,961,504 38,461 2.60 9 Nevada 80 3,104,614 38,808 2.58 10 Alaska 18 733,391 40,744 2.45 11 Washington 187 7,705,281 41,205 2.43 12 Colorado 134 5,773,714 43,087 2.32 13 Arkansas 69 3,011,524 43,645 2.29 14 Kansas 67 2,937,880 43,849 2.28 15 Delaware 22 989,948 44,998 2.22 16 Oregon 90 4,237,256 47,081 2.12 17 Florida 457 21,538,187 47,130 2.12 18 California 817 39,538,223 48,394 2.07 19 Tennessee 138 6,910,840 50,079 2.00 20 New Hampshire 27 1,377,529 51,020 1.96 21 Pennsylvania 248 13,002,700 52,430 1.91 22 Indiana 129 6,785,528 52,601 1.90 23 Louisiana 86 4,657,757 54,160 1.85 24 Montana 19 1,084,225 57,064 1.75 25 South Dakota 15 886,667 59,111 1.69 26 North Dakota 13 779,094 59,930 1.67 27 Missouri 102 6,154,913 60,342 1.66 28 Ohio 195 11,799,448 60,510 1.65 29 Texas 442 29,145,505 65,940 1.52 30 Hawaii 22 1,455,271 66,149 1.51 31 Connecticut 53 3,605,944 68,037 1.47 32 Wisconsin 85 5,893,718 69,338 1.44 33 Minnesota 81 5,706,494 70,451 1.42 34 Utah 45 3,271,616 72,703 1.38 35 South Carolina 70 5,118,425 73,120 1.37 36 North Carolina 129 10,439,388 80,925 1.24 37 Rhode Island 13 1,097,379 84,414 1.18 38 Maine 15 1,362,359 90,824 1.10 39 Michigan 106 10,077,331 95,069 1.05 40 Illinois 131 12,812,508 97,805 1.02 41 Oklahoma 40 3,959,353 98,984 1.01 42 New Mexico 20 2,117,522 105,876 0.94 43 Iowa 29 3,190,369 110,013 0.91 44 Alabama 41 5,024,279 122,543 0.82 45 Kentucky 35 4,505,836 128,738 0.78 46 Massachusetts 54 7,029,917 130,184 0.77 47 New York 147 20,201,249 137,423 0.73 48 Virginia 61 8,631,393 141,498 0.71 49 West Virginia 8 1,793,716 224,215 0.45 50 District of Columbia 3 689,545 229,848 0.44 51 Vermont 2 643,077 321,539 0.31

*List of states includes the District of Columbia