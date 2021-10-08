First-ever ranking of all 50 states by ASC per capita

- Small
The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, and the national population is growing overall while state populations continue to shift.
Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on recently-released 2020 Census data and CMS figures from March 2021.
Maryland continues to lead the pack with 5.54 ASCs per 100,000 people, while 10 states have less than one.
Every state, plus the District of Columbia, ranked by populational ASC metrics, in a data set that exists nowhere else:
|
Rank
|
State*
|
No. of ASCs
|
People per ASC
|
ASCs per (100k) capita
|
1
|
Maryland
|
342
|
6,177,224
|
18,062
|
5.54
|
2
|
Georgia
|
368
|
10,711,908
|
29,108
|
3.44
|
3
|
Wyoming
|
18
|
576,851
|
32,047
|
3.12
|
4
|
Idaho
|
55
|
1,839,106
|
33,438
|
2.99
|
5
|
New Jersey
|
259
|
9,288,994
|
35,865
|
2.79
|
6
|
Arizona
|
191
|
7,151,502
|
37,442
|
2.67
|
7
|
Mississippi
|
77
|
2,961,279
|
38,458
|
2.60
|
8
|
Nebraska
|
51
|
1,961,504
|
38,461
|
2.60
|
9
|
Nevada
|
80
|
3,104,614
|
38,808
|
2.58
|
10
|
Alaska
|
18
|
733,391
|
40,744
|
2.45
|
11
|
Washington
|
187
|
7,705,281
|
41,205
|
2.43
|
12
|
Colorado
|
134
|
5,773,714
|
43,087
|
2.32
|
13
|
Arkansas
|
69
|
3,011,524
|
43,645
|
2.29
|
14
|
Kansas
|
67
|
2,937,880
|
43,849
|
2.28
|
15
|
Delaware
|
22
|
989,948
|
44,998
|
2.22
|
16
|
Oregon
|
90
|
4,237,256
|
47,081
|
2.12
|
17
|
Florida
|
457
|
21,538,187
|
47,130
|
2.12
|
18
|
California
|
817
|
39,538,223
|
48,394
|
2.07
|
19
|
Tennessee
|
138
|
6,910,840
|
50,079
|
2.00
|
20
|
New Hampshire
|
27
|
1,377,529
|
51,020
|
1.96
|
21
|
Pennsylvania
|
248
|
13,002,700
|
52,430
|
1.91
|
22
|
Indiana
|
129
|
6,785,528
|
52,601
|
1.90
|
23
|
Louisiana
|
86
|
4,657,757
|
54,160
|
1.85
|
24
|
Montana
|
19
|
1,084,225
|
57,064
|
1.75
|
25
|
South Dakota
|
15
|
886,667
|
59,111
|
1.69
|
26
|
North Dakota
|
13
|
779,094
|
59,930
|
1.67
|
27
|
Missouri
|
102
|
6,154,913
|
60,342
|
1.66
|
28
|
Ohio
|
195
|
11,799,448
|
60,510
|
1.65
|
29
|
Texas
|
442
|
29,145,505
|
65,940
|
1.52
|
30
|
Hawaii
|
22
|
1,455,271
|
66,149
|
1.51
|
31
|
Connecticut
|
53
|
3,605,944
|
68,037
|
1.47
|
32
|
Wisconsin
|
85
|
5,893,718
|
69,338
|
1.44
|
33
|
Minnesota
|
81
|
5,706,494
|
70,451
|
1.42
|
34
|
Utah
|
45
|
3,271,616
|
72,703
|
1.38
|
35
|
South Carolina
|
70
|
5,118,425
|
73,120
|
1.37
|
36
|
North Carolina
|
129
|
10,439,388
|
80,925
|
1.24
|
37
|
Rhode Island
|
13
|
1,097,379
|
84,414
|
1.18
|
38
|
Maine
|
15
|
1,362,359
|
90,824
|
1.10
|
39
|
Michigan
|
106
|
10,077,331
|
95,069
|
1.05
|
40
|
Illinois
|
131
|
12,812,508
|
97,805
|
1.02
|
41
|
Oklahoma
|
40
|
3,959,353
|
98,984
|
1.01
|
42
|
New Mexico
|
20
|
2,117,522
|
105,876
|
0.94
|
43
|
Iowa
|
29
|
3,190,369
|
110,013
|
0.91
|
44
|
Alabama
|
41
|
5,024,279
|
122,543
|
0.82
|
45
|
Kentucky
|
35
|
4,505,836
|
128,738
|
0.78
|
46
|
Massachusetts
|
54
|
7,029,917
|
130,184
|
0.77
|
47
|
New York
|
147
|
20,201,249
|
137,423
|
0.73
|
48
|
Virginia
|
61
|
8,631,393
|
141,498
|
0.71
|
49
|
West Virginia
|
8
|
1,793,716
|
224,215
|
0.45
|
50
|
District of Columbia
|
3
|
689,545
|
229,848
|
0.44
|
51
|
Vermont
|
2
|
643,077
|
321,539
|
0.31
*List of states includes the District of Columbia