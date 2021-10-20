3 states primed for new ASCs

With the COVID-19 pandemic ushering in many changes to the healthcare industry, leaders need to recognize emerging patterns to identify areas primed for growth. Based on data compiled by Becker's ASC Review, three states appear to lie at the intersection of a few trends that make them prime territory for new ASCs.

Those states are Utah, Texas and North Dakota.

Utah shows arguably the best environment for establishing new ASCs.

According to recently-released 2020 Census data, it has shown the highest percentage of population growth — 18.4 percent — of any state over the past 10 years.

Despite the population growth, Utah has fewer ASCs per capita than most other states. With 1.38 ASCs per 100,000 residents, Utah ranks 34th in the nation in that metric.

Finally, Utah law doesn't require ASCs to apply for a certificate of need — a process that can take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Texas boasts a welcoming environment for new ASCs despite it having the third-most of any state as an absolute number.

2020 Census data shows Texas having grown the third-most of any state over the past decade, with a population growth rate of 15.9 percent.

Texas ranks 29th in the nation in ASCs per capita, with 1.52 surgery centers per 100,000 residents.

Like Utah, Texas has no CON laws.

North Dakota figures as a prime candidate for new ASCs, especially in two counties near its western border.