Patient visits down at least 50% for 2 in 3 physicians, survey shows

Two-thirds of surveyed physicians said patient visits are down 50 percent or more because of stay-at-home orders, according to a recent MDLinx survey of 670 physicians.

About one-third of respondents were primary care specialists, and the rest represented other specialties such as anesthesiology, cardiology and surgery. Nearly 60 percent of respondents were in private practice.

Seven statistics to know:

1. Stopped seeing patients or closed practice: 14 percent

2. Reported a decline in patient visits of 75 to 100 percent: 30 percent

3. Reported a 50 to 75 percent decrease in patient visits: 23 percent

4. Reported a 25 to 50 percent drop-off in patient visits: 13 percent

5. Reported a decline in volumes of less than 25 percent: 9 percent

6. No change in patient office visits: 3 percent

7. Other: 8 percent

