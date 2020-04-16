Tenet furloughs 113,000 employees, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know

Tenet announced more furloughs and additional measures to control costs amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to Reuters.

Six things to know:

1. Tenet will furlough around 10 percent of its workforce, which consists of more than 113,000 employees. The furloughed employees work in administrative support roles, corporate office jobs and elective care, including joint replacements and routine colonoscopies.

2. Earlier this month, the company said it only planned to furlough 500 employees. The number increased as elective surgeries remain suspended.

3. Tenet ASCs and surgical hospitals not needed to care for COVID-19 patients have been shut down.

4. CEO and Chairman Ron Rittenmeyer plans to donate 50 percent of his salary from April to June to a fund for employees who are financially affected by the coronavirus. Other executives plan to devote 10 percent to 20 percent of their salaries to the fund.

5. Tenet is revising its full-year guidance for 2020, which it expects to release in May.

6. The company completed a debt offering of $700 million to pay off debts and spend on other capital needs. It is also working to boost borrowing capacity of its revolving line of credit to $2 billion.

