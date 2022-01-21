Best cities for physician compensation over the last 5 years

Charlotte, N.C., and Milwaukee are consistently ranked in the top five cities for physician compensation in the last five years.

Doximity surveyed more than 160,000 full-time U.S. physicians about their compensation and recorded the highest-earning physician compensation in the last five years.

Here are the top five cities for physician compensation from the last five years, followed by the average compensation:

Note: From 2017-19, Doximity reported the highest metro areas, rather than cities.

2021:

1. Charlotte: $462,760

2. St. Louis: $452,219

3. Buffalo, N.Y.: $426,440

4. Jacksonville, Fla.: $425,706

5. Orlando, Fla.: $425,634

2020:

1. Milwaukee: $430,274

2. Atlanta: $428,244

3. Jacksonville: $427,090

4. Buffalo: $407,070

5. Orlando: $406,587

2019:

1. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.: $395,363

2. New Orleans-Metairie, La.: $384,651

3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.: $371,296

4. Minneapolis/St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.: $369,889

5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.: $368,205

2018:



1. Charlotte: $402,273

2. Milwaukee: $398,431

3. Jacksonville: $379,820

4. Indianapolis: $378,011

5. San Jose, Calif.: $376,585

2017:

1. Charlotte: $285,109

2. Bridgeport, Conn.: $279,138

3. Minneapolis: $272,610

4. Indianapolis: $270,468

5. Phoenix: $268,869