Best cities for physician compensation over the last 5 years

Charlotte, N.C., and Milwaukee are consistently ranked in the top five cities for physician compensation in the last five years.
Doximity surveyed more than 160,000 full-time U.S. physicians about their compensation and recorded the highest-earning physician compensation in the last five years.
Here are the top five cities for physician compensation from the last five years, followed by the average compensation:
Note: From 2017-19, Doximity reported the highest metro areas, rather than cities.
1. Charlotte: $462,760
2. St. Louis: $452,219
3. Buffalo, N.Y.: $426,440
4. Jacksonville, Fla.: $425,706
5. Orlando, Fla.: $425,634
2020:
1. Milwaukee: $430,274
2. Atlanta: $428,244
3. Jacksonville: $427,090
4. Buffalo: $407,070
5. Orlando: $406,587
2019:
1. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.: $395,363
2. New Orleans-Metairie, La.: $384,651
3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.: $371,296
4. Minneapolis/St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.: $369,889
5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.: $368,205
1. Charlotte: $402,273
2. Milwaukee: $398,431
3. Jacksonville: $379,820
4. Indianapolis: $378,011
5. San Jose, Calif.: $376,585
1. Charlotte: $285,109
2. Bridgeport, Conn.: $279,138
3. Minneapolis: $272,610
4. Indianapolis: $270,468
5. Phoenix: $268,869