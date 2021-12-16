10 best cities for physician pay 2021

Compensation for U.S. physicians grew 3.8 percent on average between 2020 and 2021, compared to 1.5 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16.

Here are the metropolitan areas with the highest average compensation for physicians:

1. Charlotte, N.C.: $462,760*

2. St. Louis: $452,219

3. Buffalo, N.Y.: $426,440

4. Jacksonville, Fla.: $425,706*

5. Orlando, Fla.: $425,634*

6. Minneapolis: $424,059*

7. Milwaukee: $422,735*

8. Phoenix: $419,359*

9. Dallas: $415,487*

10. Los Angeles: $414,925*

*Asterisk denotes that a city has appeared on this list three or more times.