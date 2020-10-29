10 highest-paying cities for physicians in 2020

Milwaukee is the highest paying metropolitan city for physicians, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report.

The company surveyed about 44,000 full-time U.S. physicians on compensation growth from 2019 to 2020 and found that overall compensation was up 1.5 percent. Below is a list of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest physician compensation.



1. Milwaukee: $430,274

2. Atlanta: $428,244

3. Jacksonville, Fla.: $427,090

4. Buffalo, N.Y.: $407,070

5. Orlando, Fla.: $406,587

6. Raleigh, N.C.: $406,365

7. Charlotte, N.C.: $404,285

8. Minneapolis: $401,978

9. Riverside, Calif.: $397,005

10. Dallas: $396,184

