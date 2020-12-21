7 specialties where salaries aren't growing
Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2018-20, here is how physician salaries have changed over the last three year:
Note: Medscape surveyed 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.
Plastic surgery:
2018: $501,000
2019: $471,000
2020: $479,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: -4.39 percent
Psychiatry:
2018: $273,000
2019: $260,000
2020: $268,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: -1.83 percent
Critical care:
2018: $354,000
2019: $349,000
2020: $355,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 0.28 percent
Rheumatology:
2018: $257,000
2019: $259,000
2020: $262,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 1.95 percent
Emergency medicine:
2018: $350,000
2019: $353,000
2020: $357,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2 percent
OB/GYN:
2018: $300,000
2019: $303,000
2020: $308,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.67 percent
Gastroenterology:
2018: $408,000
2019: $417,000
2020: $419,000
Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.7 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown
GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates
The biggest roadblocks in 2021: 7 ASC leaders share their predictions
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.