7 specialties where salaries aren't growing

Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2018-20, here is how physician salaries have changed over the last three year:

Note: Medscape surveyed 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Plastic surgery:

2018: $501,000

2019: $471,000

2020: $479,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: -4.39 percent

Psychiatry:

2018: $273,000

2019: $260,000

2020: $268,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: -1.83 percent

Critical care:

2018: $354,000

2019: $349,000

2020: $355,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 0.28 percent

Rheumatology:

2018: $257,000

2019: $259,000

2020: $262,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 1.95 percent

Emergency medicine:

2018: $350,000

2019: $353,000

2020: $357,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2 percent

OB/GYN:

2018: $300,000

2019: $303,000

2020: $308,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.67 percent

Gastroenterology:

2018: $408,000

2019: $417,000

2020: $419,000

Percent change from 2018 to 2020: 2.7 percent

