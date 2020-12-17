New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown

Florida led the pack this year with 17 new ASCs opened, announced or proposed this year.

Overall, more than 150 new ASCs were announced this year. Here is a breakdown state-by-state:

Alabama (4)

A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion.

Huntsville, Ala.-based Wilson Plastic Surgery is seeking state approval to build a single-specialty ASC in Madison County.

Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center begins work on an ASC and freestanding emergency center slated to open in December.

Arizona (12)

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale, Ariz., into a surgery center and medical office building.

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opens a second surgery center.

A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC.

NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson, Ariz.

A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria, Ariz.

Work begins on The Evolution Healthcare Clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center in Mesa, Ariz.

Advanced Surgical Care East opens in Chandler, Ariz.

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center partners with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate to acquire a Tucson-based medical office building, where it will break ground on an ASC in 2021.

Surgery Center Services of America begins developing an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) is expecting to open in early 2021.

California (4)

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC in Modesto, Calif.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus with an outpatient surgery center in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

Dignity Health develops DLTA Surgery Center in Los Angeles through a joint venture.

Colorado (5)

Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) opens.

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction has built an ASC in Fort Collins, Colo.



Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., opens an ASC.



Vail (Colo.) Health reveals plans to outfit its new medical center development in Dillon, Colo., with an ASC.

The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health break ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Basalt, Colo.

Connecticut (2)

A ribbon-cutting was held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn.



A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton, Conn., into an ASC and medical office.



Florida (17)

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opens its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

An ASC and imaging center opens in Windermere, Fla.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opens.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida is seeking state permission to build a medical office building with a surgery center next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

First Coast Surgery Center opens in Jacksonville.

Frantz Eyecare's new medical office building in Naples, Fla., will feature a 5,528-square-foot surgery center on the second floor.

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county by building a pediatric surgery center.

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach.

Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) opens.

Jacksonville-based Borland Groover breaks ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County, Fla.

Spring Hill-based Florida Springs Surgery Center logs its first case.

The University of Florida Health system in Gainesville completes construction on a surgery center focusing on eye and ENT care.

Clermont, Fla.-based South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery receives an occupational license to operate in Lake County, Fla.

Orlando (Fla.) Health breaks ground on a surgery center with 12 operating rooms.

Idaho (1)

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to open a 24-hour urgent care clinic with an outpatient surgery center.

Illinois (3)

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood.

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group begins work on an ASC.

Anderson Healthcare in Edwardsville (Ill.) opens a one-story surgery center.

Indiana (3)

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics plans to open a facility featuring a surgery center in Fishers, Ind.

SurgCenter Development and five Indiana surgeons partner to develop Lake George Surgical Center in Fremont, Ind.

Iowa (2)

Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opens a surgery center.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital develops a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

Kansas (3)

Merriam, Kan.-based Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat is building a medical office building with an ASC.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth enters into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, and will develop the Doylestown Surgery Center.

Wichita (Kan.) Urology Group breaks ground on a surgery center.

Kentucky (2)

Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews, Ky.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky.

Maine (2)

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital plans to break ground on a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC and an emergency room.

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing July 22.

Maryland (4)

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg opens an ASC in Glen Burnie, Md.

Thirteen clinicians develop a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare breaks ground on a 97,000-square-foot medical office building in Oxon Hill, Md. The building will feature an ASC.

Massachusetts (2)

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

New England Surgical Suites opens in Natick, Mass., with four joint owners.

Michigan (8)

Alliance Surgery Center opens near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich.

Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC.

Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan, according to Adam Warda, vice president of finance for Smithfield Surgical Partners.

St. Joseph, Mich.-based Lakeland Medical Center opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center.

Lansing, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care is expanding its Mount Clemens campus by developing an $8 million outpatient surgery center.

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health announces construction of a new outpatient surgery center.

Hastings, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Pennock opens a new surgery center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center.

Minnesota (4)

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raises the funds to purchase a former department store, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex with an ASC.

Sartell, Minn.-based The Center for Pain Management begins work on a facility with a surgery center to replace its current space.

Construction begins on a 78,000-square-foot building that will house a surgery center and an ENT practice in St. Louis Park, Minn.

Titanium Partners will redevelop the UnitedHealth Group office building in Duluth, Minn., into a medical center with a surgery center.

Mississippi (1)

Bienville Orthopedic Specialists in Mississippi is getting a new ASC in Gautier, Miss.

Missouri (2)

Ophthalmologist Navin Tekwani, MD, gains approval to develop an ASC in Crestwood, Mo.

Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital open St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield.

Montana (1)

Great Falls-based Northern Montana Oral Surgery is developing an 11,400-square-foot facility.

Nebraska (3)

Lincoln, Neb.-based Advanced Medical Imaging opens a surgery center attached to its main practice.

Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will soon open its surgery center, continuing to expand its services after the clinic portion of the facility opened in September 2019.

Lincoln, Neb., city officials on June 8 unanimously agreed to sell a piece of land to a group of local neurosurgeons who want to build a surgery center and medical office building.

New Hampshire (3)

Concord (N.H.) Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery open an ASC.

Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine breaks ground on the New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery, an 11,000-square-foot ASC.

A former grocery store in Hollis, N.H., will be converted into an ASC.

New Jersey (5)

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare opens the Center for Orthopaedic Surgery.

East Brunswick-based Specialized Surgical Center of Central New Jersey opens.

Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opens an ASC.

ValueHealth is partnering with Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health and Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center to create an ASC.

With final site plan approval, development firm Prism Capital Partners plans to begin work on a four-story New Jersey medical office building in the first quarter of 2021.

New Mexico (1)

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M.

New York (8)

University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall with an ASC office building in Rochester for $240 million.

A gastroenterologist and a pain medicine physician are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y.

Cohen Children's Medical Center opens an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center with a surgery center in Geneseo, N.Y.

Andrew Siedlecki, MD, is seeking state approval to develop a $3.8 million surgery center in Orchard Park, N.Y., that will specialize in ophthalmology.

A 40,000-square-foot, orthopedics-focused surgery center and medical office building is developed in Malta.



Everett Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y., opens.



New York City-based NYU Langone Health opens an ASC on Long Island.



North Carolina (4)

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System breaks ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C.

Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital opens an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building.

Kimel Park Surgery Center is on track to open in late 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is developing an ASC it plans to open in late 2021.

Ohio (5)

A $7 million orthopedic ASC opens in Youngstown, Ohio.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center seeks to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health Systems held a topping off ceremony July 28 to mark the halfway point of the construction of its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new surgery center, The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health.

Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgical Intervention Services opens a surgery center in Canton, Ohio. The 38,000-square-foot OASIS Surgery Center features six operating rooms and two pain management rooms.

Oregon (1)

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

Pennsylvania (5)

The Millcreek (Pa.) Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development plan for Premier Surgery Center.

New Hope (Pa.) Oral Surgery & Implant Center, a surgery center built from the ground up, begins accepting patients.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will open a new outpatient center in Greensburg, Pa.

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics partner to open a 14,500-square-foot ASC in King of Prussia, Pa.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC opens an outpatient surgery center in West Mifflin, Pa.

South Carolina (3)

Boiling Springs, S.C.-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approves West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million plan for an ASC in Columbia, S.C.

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center for approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg.

South Dakota (1)

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is developing a same-day surgery center in Bismarck, N.D. The target opening date is summer 2021.

Tennessee (8)

United Surgical Partners International, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Ascension Saint Thomas receive a certificate of need from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to build an ASC in Rutherford County, Tenn.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health receives approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group recently received a license to open the MeadowView Surgery Center.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based developers plan to build a pair of medical office buildings, and one of the buildings will feature a surgery center.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC.

Campbell Clinic in Germantown, Tenn., opens a four-story medical office building with an orthopedic surgery center.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopedics receives a certificate of need to develop a $17.3 million orthopedic surgery center in Johnson City.



Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center breaks ground on its Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, an ASC expected to employ about 150 people.



Texas (15)

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic.

A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas.

The Tomball, Texas-based Alpha Surgical Center opens.

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria, Texas. It will feature an ASC expansion.

A multispecialty ASC called the Dallas Procedure Center opens with nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

The Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna opens to provide orthopedic, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and gastroenterology services.

MedCore Partners works with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, Texas Health Resources and local surgeons to develop a multispecialty ASC in Denton County, Texas.

Houston-based Baylor St. Luke reveals plans to develop a 400,000-square-foot, $426 million medical office building equipped with a surgery center.

McKinney-based Texas Vision and Laser Center breaks ground on a new medical office building and surgery center.

San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic breaks ground on Mission Surgery Center.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance breaks ground on a $10 million ASC.

Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center welcomes its first patients.

Dallas-based MedCore Partners announces a new ASC in Sherman, Texas, Nov. 3.

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opens its Center for Hernia Surgery in Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 2.

Gulfstream Health opens an ASC on the University of North Texas' campus.

Virginia (2)

Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center opens.

Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center plans to open a freestanding ASC in 2021.

Washington (2)

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center is converting the closed Walla Walla General Hospital into an ASC.

Construction on the Empire Eye Physicians Clinic & Ambulatory Surgical Center in Spokane Valley, Wash., begins.

Wisconsin (5)

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.



Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital that will feature a surgery center in Minocqua, Wis.



Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion opened.



Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Center opens a same-day surgery center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Nov. 4.



A former sleep center in West Allis, Wis., will be converted into an outpatient cataract surgery center. Developers plan to begin renovating a one-story, 18,200-square-foot building in January to make way for the Aurelian West Allis Surgery Center.



Wyoming (1)

Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers places the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie.

