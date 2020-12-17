GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Gastrointestinal Associates in Jackson, Miss., expanding its presence into an eighth state, the platform announced Dec. 17.

GI Associates was established in 1981. It has three locations, three endoscopy centers, 29 physicians and 33 advanced practice providers.

Jay Underwood, MD, president of GI Associates, said, "GI Alliance is the perfect strategic partner to support our expanding practice and to allow us to better serve our patients in the rapidly growing areas of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee."

GI Alliance now has a presence in eight states. The platform has partnered with more than 400 gastroenterologists and 360 advanced practice providers to date.

