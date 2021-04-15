Virginia Surgery Associates sells to health system

Fairfax-based Virginia Surgery Associates became part of Inova April 13, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The practice added 47 employees and four office locations to the Falls Church, Va.-based health system. Inova now has six general surgery sites in northern Virginia and is seeking to add more.



Virginia Surgery Associates and its nine general surgeons partnered with Inova before joining the system. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



