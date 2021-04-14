A timeline of COVID-19 aid for ASCs

Like many small businesses, ASCs took financial hits at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many centers, relief from stimulus packages helped them stay afloat and return to normal volumes by summertime.

Here is a timeline of COVID-19 relief efforts to help ASCs over the past year:

January 2020

The first U.S. case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the CDC on Jan. 21.

March 2020

On March 18, CMS released a recommendation to postpone elective procedures. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association shared similar guidelines recommending a six- to eight-week delay.

Thirty-five governors issued executive orders to cancel elective surgeries in their state, with some orders lasting until May.

Former President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act March 27, which provided $377 billion in small business loans, as well as $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.

CMS turned to ASCs to expand hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new regulations announced March 30. The new regulations allowed ASCs to perform surgeries normally done at hospitals and serve as quarantine and testing sites. Centers could contract with local healthcare systems to provide services.



April 2020

Several states started resuming elective surgeries through April and May. Multiple ASCs, spine and orthopedic centers started resuming elective procedures by the end of May.

Staff at several surgery centers were furloughed. Compass Surgical Partners furloughed almost all employees at its nine centers, and Gastro Health had to close surgical centers across its platform and furlough a portion of its staff.

The federal government allocated $30 billion in grants to Medicare providers, including ASCs, under its stimulus package for COVID-19 relief.

HHS clarified the grants' eligibility for ASCs, saying centers that provide diagnoses, testing or care for patients with COVID-19 are eligible for funding. The definition of "care" was broad and "does not have to be specific to treating COVID-19," according to HHS.

Vancouver, Canada-based CRH Medical, which provides anesthesia for endoscopy ASCs, received $2,945,620 in loan proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an April 17, 2020, announcement.

May 2020

U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, introduced a bill May 12 that aimed to ensure ASCs and other outpatient care facilities were eligible to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program. The bill was backed by Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and other industry groups. The House never voted on the bill.

June 2020

Companies owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare's parent company, KKR, secured more than $60 million in federal funding through HHS. The funds went to Envision ASCs like River Drive Surgery Center in Elmwood Park, N.J., Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center and Surgery Center of Allentown (Pa.).

July 2020

According to data from the Small Business Administration, 425 surgery centers received at least $150,000 in funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Elective surgery volume started to near normal by the end of July, according to an analysis by the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

November 2020

Joe Biden was elected president Nov. 3.

December 2020

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency approval from the FDA on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, respectively.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, became the first American to get a vaccine Dec. 14 and received her second dose Jan. 4, 2021.

Another round of Paycheck Protection Program funds was signed into law Dec. 27 as part of a new COVID-19 relief and spending bill. ASCs with 300 or fewer employees and that reported a 25 percent revenue drop were eligible.

March 2021

President Biden signed his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan March 11. Some ASC leaders told Becker's ASC Review they saw the relief bill as a win for ASCs. The relief package expands Affordable Care Act plans with no monthly premium and increases subsidies to private payers for covering workers who were laid off.

