The ASC chain dominating the industry

United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC chain in the U.S., making it a major force in the industry.

Here are five things to know about USPI:

1. USPI has more than 480 ASCs.

2. The chain supports more than 11,000 affiliated physicians.

3. Andy Johnston was tapped to become the next CEO of USPI, replacing Brett Brodnax, who is retiring.

4. Twenty-nine ASCs affiliated with USPI made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

5. USPI's portfolio of ASCs grew 116 percent from 2011 to 2022.