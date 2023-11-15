5 things to know about USPI's new CEO 

Andy Johnston will become the CEO of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the largest ASC chain in the country, at the end of the year.

Here are five things to know about Mr. Johnston:

1. Mr. Johnston, who was most recently the company's chief administrative officer, joined USPI in 2001.

2. He has also served as USPI's group president of operations, chief development officer and COO of its east division.

3. Before joining USPI in 2001, he served on the senior leadership team at OrthoLink Physicians Corp., a practice management company focused on orthopedic practices.

4. Mr. Johnston will replace Brett Brodnax after he retires at the end of 2023. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and has also served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.

5. "Brett has not just positively shaped USPI, but the overall ambulatory surgery industry. He will always be a distinguished alumnus of the company and a supporter of USPI's team, community of doctors and health system partners," Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet, said in a Jan. 19 news release.