The acquisitions shaping the ASC industry

Here are two big-ticket acquisitions pointing toward further consolidation within the ASC industry:

1. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and three ASCs across Southern California. The ASCs set to be acquired by UCI Health are Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.

2. Surgery Ventures, HCA Healthcare's ASC business, acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs. The two ASCs are Anna-based Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas, formerly known as Surgery Center of North Texas, and Medical City Surgery Center Allen (Texas), formerly Allen Surgery Center.