UC Irvine set to acquire 3 Tenet ASCs

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and three ASCs across Southern California.

The agreement brings Tenet Health Pacific Coast's Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamos Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital and associated surgery centers and outpatient locations into the UCI Health network, according to a Feb. 1 news release from UCI Health, which is part of the University of California Irvine.

"Our vision at UCI Health is to bring the highest level of advanced care powered by research and innovation to local communities," Chad Lefteris, CEO of UCI Health, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "The proposed agreement with Tenet Healthcare will expand access and improve the health of our communities in Southern California."

Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition is expected to be finalized this spring, according to the release.

The ASCs set to be acquired by UCI Health are Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.