Tenet closes $550M, 2-hospital sale to Adventist Health 

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, finalized an agreement March 29 to sell two hospitals to Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Dallas-based Tenet sold the two California hospitals for around $550 million, or after-tax proceeds of approximately $450 million, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The two hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. According to the release, the acquisition will not affect patient care or appointments, and Adventist Health will accept all insurance plans.

The deal comes on the heels of another sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to UCI Health by Tenet.