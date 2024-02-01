Tenet $2.4B sale of hospitals finalized, ASCs remain USPI-operated

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has finalized the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for $2.4 billion.

The acquisition includes Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, Hilton Head Hospital in Hilton Head Island and East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, according to a Feb. 1 news release from Novant. The deal includes 27 physician clinics affiliated with the hospitals, an outpatient center and an emergency department.

Dallas-based Tenet's ASCs in the markets, which are operated by USPI, will remain under Tenet's ownership. Novant and USPI will also enhance their ASC partnership to increase access to care, according to a South Florida Hospital News report.