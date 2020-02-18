Surgery suites, cath labs underway as part of California hospital's 3-year plan

A new surgery center and catheterization labs are under construction at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., according to StoneTapert Insurance Services President and CEO Chuck Tapert, who recently took a tour of the facility.

Three things to know:

1. Construction on the new cardiology program and surgery suites began in summer 2019.

2. The construction is part of a three-year facilities master plan that includes the addition of a new radiology reception area and an endoscopy suite.

3. Huntington Hospital is a nonprofit independent hospital with 619 beds. It is home to the San Gabriel Valley's largest level 2 trauma center.

