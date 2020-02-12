PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Prism Vision Group entered into a partnership with Baltimore-based Retina Care Center Affiliates in early February.

What you should know:

1. Retina Care Center Affiliates has 10 locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

2. The practice has five ophthalmologists on staff.

3. Cross Keys Capital supported Retina Care Center Affiliates during the affiliation process.

4. Prism made the acquisition to expand its ophthalmology offerings in the region.

