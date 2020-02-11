Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

Acuity Eye Group, a physician-owned ophthalmology group has acquired La Jolla (Calif.) Laser Vision & Eye Center.

Through the partnership, Dr. Daniel Coden, Dr. Arthur Perry, and Dr. Steven Pratt are joining the Acuity Eye Group provider network.

"We are thrilled to join Acuity Eye Group," said Dr. Coden. "Acuity Eye Group has positioned itself as a leader in ophthalmology and provides incredible services and support to both its doctors and its patients."

Read more here.



