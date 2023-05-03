Surgery Partners' megadeal spree: 3 things to know

Healthcare services company Surgery Partners spent just under $250 million on ASC acquisitions in 2022, and the company has no plans on slowing its growth in 2023.

Here are three recent deals from Surgery Partners that Becker's has reported on since April 28:

1. Surgery Partners acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.

2. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

3. Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.