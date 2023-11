Here are three updates on Surgery Partners that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 21:

1. Surgery Partners reported revenues of $674 million in the third quarter of this year, representing growth of 8.6% year over year.

2. Surgery Partners partnered with San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center.

3. Eric Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners, joined the board of directors for Teladoc, a virtual care company.