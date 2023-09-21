Surgery Partners CEO joins Teladoc board

Eric Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners, joined the board of directors for Teladoc, a virtual care company.

Mr. Evans has experience leading one of the largest surgery center chains in the U.S. as well as overseeing hospital operations at Tenet Healthcare, where he was accountable for 68 acute care hospitals and 161 hospital-affiliated facilities. Since joining Surgery Partners in 2019, the company has added 29 new facilities and grown revenue 50 percent.

Teladoc is welcoming Mr. Evans to replace Senator William Frist, MD, who retired earlier this year. Mr. Evans will serve on the board's compensation committee.

"Eric brings the perfect combination of talent, experience and mindset to today's Teladoc Health as we work closely with our clients to enhance our services and offerings, invest in a robust innovation pipeline and deliver solutions that are transforming healthcare globally," said David B. Snow Jr., the non-executive chair of Teladoc's board.

Mr. Evans will work with board members and management team to build upon Teladoc's strong second quarter financial results. The company reported a 10 percent increase in revenues to $652.4 million and expanded its collaboration with Microsoft in July.