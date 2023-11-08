Surgery Partners in Q3: 5 financial notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners reported revenues of $674 million in the third quarter of this year, representing growth of 8.6% year over year.

As of Sept. 30, the company operates 154 surgical facilities, adding nine since last year, according to a Nov. 7 news release from Surgery Partners.

Below are four additional insights to the group's third-quarter performance:

1. The company saw an 11% increase in revenue per case compared to that of the third quarter of 2022.

2. Surgery Partners facilities saw 156,852 cases, an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year.

3. The company's surgical facilities accounted for $657 million of total revenue for the quarter, the rest attributed to ancillary services.

4. Year-to-date revenues hit $2 billion, an increase of 9.6% compared to $1.8 billion in the same period of 2022.