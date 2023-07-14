Optum revenue jumps 25% in Q2: 6 things to know

UnitedHealth Group's Optum saw big gains in the second quarter of 2023, with the company seeing a 25 percent increase in revenue to $56.3 billion.

Here are five more things to know, according to UnitedHealth Group's second-quarter earnings report.

1. Optum's operating earnings grew 13 percent to $3.7 billion.

2. The company's operating margin of 6.6 percent compares to 7.3 percent in the prior year.

3. Optum Health's revenue per consumer served increased 33 percent over the last year.

4. Optum Insight's revenue backlog increased nearly $8 billion to more than $31 billion compared to one year ago.

5. Optum Rx saw revenue growth of 15 percent.