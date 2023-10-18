Optum nets $56B in Q3: 5 insights

UnitedHealth Group's Optum division earned $56.7 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 — an increase of 22% year over year, according to the company's quarterly financial report.

Optum owns SCA Health, an ASC operator with more than 320 surgical facilities and 9,200 physicians.

Here are four additional things to know about Optum's third-quarter performance:

1. Optum's operating earnings in the third quarter were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.7 billion in the same period last year.

2. Optum's revenue increased 29% year over year.

3. Optum's revenue per patient increased by 27%, which the company attributed to growth in patients treated under value-based payment models and Optum's expansion into different levels and types of care.

4. Optum Health's third quarter revenue grew from $18 billion last year to $23.9 billion this year, and the company has earned $70.8 billion this year to date.