Optum, Amazon look to physicians: 5 practice deals to know in 2022

Five major physician practice deals to know in 2022:

1. In March 2021, Optum agreed to acquire Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, which employs 645 physicians and primary care providers, for $236 million. Although the acquisition came under scrutiny by the Massachusetts attorney general, the deal was confirmed in 2022.

2. In April, Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center.

3. In July, Optum acquired Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, for $300 million. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy, and lab and imaging services.

4. Also in July, Amazon said it would acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical in a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion. The deal will combine One Medical's technology and team with Amazon to offer more convenient and affordable healthcare in-person and virtually.

5. In September, DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill., made a strategic investment in a Quincy, Ill.-based physician group to expand a partnership between the two organizations.