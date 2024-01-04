New Jersey medical office building sold for $24M

A medical office building in Jackson, N.J., was acquired by real estate firm Horizon Equities for $24 million, according to a Jan. 4 report from NJBiz.

The 150,000-square-foot, three-story building sits on 11 acres and is currently 64% occupied. Horizon has acquired more than 8 million square feet of real estate since 2011.

The building's current vacant spaces range from 2,600 to 33,000 square feet. The building currently has primary and specialty physician practices, urgent care, lab, pharmacy, radiology and conference spaces.