MultiCare plans to acquire Washington ASC

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has made plans to acquire Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center in Yakima, Wash., Yakima Herald-Republic reported Jan. 12.

The surgical center is currently licensed as a hospital outpatient department of Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital, according to Dec. 14 documents filed with the Washington Department of Health. Since the facility is still considered a freestanding ASC despite its licensing, MultiCare does not need to apply for a certificate of need, according to a Jan. 8 letter from the department of health.

MultiCare will pay Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health more than $1 million for the transfer of the surgical center's operating rights.

The surgery center's current lease ends Feb. 28. An agreement must be reached before then in order to continue services.

MultiCare is set to take control of the ASC on Feb. 29 once an agreement between the health systems is reached.

An Astria spokesperson told Yakima Herald-Republic that the health system's surgeons will move procedures to Astria Sunnyside and Astria Toppenish hospitals in March once its ASC lease ends.