Montecito Medical acquires Tampa medical office building with ASC

Montecito Medical has acquired a 16,500-square-foot medical office building in Tampa, Fla., that is currently leased to an ASC and the Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa.

This building marks Montecito's second acquisition in the Tampa area for 2022, and its CEO, Chip Conk, says that Montecito is actively pursuing more opportunities in the state, according to a Jan. 4 press release.

The Reproductive Medicine Group has been serving patients for almost 40 years, and has several physicians rated as the "Best in America" by U.S. News and World Report.